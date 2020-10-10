The shocking incident in Rajasthan is now catching hold of the tool. Where the BJP is constantly engaged in besieging the government in this matter regarding the priest murder. Meanwhile, CM Gehlot is showing activism in this matter.

Update @ 12.00 AM: CM Gehlot meets Governor Kalraj Mishra

On the law and order of Rajasthan, CM Gehlot has met Governor Kalraj Mishra. Governor Kalraj Mishra spoke to CM Ashok Gehlot regarding Karauli, Barmer rape case and law and order of the state. The governor has expressed concern in this matter. At the same time CM Gehlot assured that the cases are being investigated and the culprits will not be spared.

Update @ 11.50 AM: MP Rajauria financed the victim’s family

Karauli-MP Dr Manoj Rajoria has announced financial assistance to family members in the priest murder case. He has given financial assistance of 1 lakh in cash to the family members. At the same time, the family has also given the trust of all possible help.

BJP District President Brijlal Dicolia, Gangapur former MLA Mansingh Gurjar, former MLA Suresh Meena were also present with him during this time.

Update @ 11.30 AM: Bhamashah comes in front after priest’s murder

After the massacre of priests in Karauli, Bhamashah of the state is coming to support them to help the family. Under this, the Vipra Foundation has announced to provide assistance of 2 lakhs to the victim’s family. Vip Prakash Sharma, Chairman, Vipra Foundation, has also handed over financial support. During this time other officers of the Foundation were also present.

Update @ 11.20 AM: MPs Meena and Rajoria will meet the delegation

In Karauli, there is an influx of people visiting the victim’s family in the case of burning the priest. Where on Saturday Dr. Kirori Lal Meena and MP Dr. Manoj Rajoria will hold discussions with the delegation. Collector Siddharth Sihag and SP Mridul Kachhwa have left for the spot. In a short while, he will meet the victim’s family in Bukna village there.

Update @ 11.10 AM: Family refused to cremate the body

The priest has refused to perform the last rites of the dead body on behalf of the family in the murder case. In this case, the family demands that they be allotted land. Also, after this murder, a child from his family should be given a job.



Update @ 11.00 AM: BJP constitutes a three-member committee, the committee will go to Karauli today

After the case of burning the priest in Rajasthan Karauli Bukna, BJP is continuously engaged in besieging the government. The inquiry committee constituted by the BJP state leadership will go away on Saturday. The three-member inquiry committee includes Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bauhra, National Minister Alka Gurjar and former Minister Jitendra Meena. The committee will meet the victim’s family and get information about the incident. BJP district president Brijlal Dikolia has given information in this regard.