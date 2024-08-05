Genoa – Don Andrea Melis, arrested for sexual violence on a minor, “cannot stay in the community of the Levante where the Curia transferred him because there are schools and a dance school nearby”. This is what the Carabinieri wrote in a note filed with the preliminary investigations judge Milena Catalano. It would therefore be a place potentially at risk of repetition of the crime” and for this reason a different structure must be found.

The military is appealing to the families of children who may have suffered molestation and abuse from the parish priest. According to the documents, seven minors would have received the morbid attentions of the prelate. Meanwhile, investigators have discovered that the electronic cigarettes that Father Melis gave away could be illicit origin, since they have a nicotine content far above the permitted limit.

The facts

Sexual violence against a minor, child prostitution and attempted aggravated violence: these are the accusations against a 60-year-old priest, Father Andrea Melis, a Piarist, who had been in Genoa for years where he held school management positions and the presidency of Fidae, the Federation of Catholic schools in Liguria. The Carabinieri of Genoa have executed a precautionary measure of house arrest, ordered by the investigating judge, against the priest, accused of a series of episodes that gave rise to an investigation that lasted months, which moved between the Genoa area and the Savona area (where the religious congregation to which Melis belongs has a headquarters). The accusations are very serious and originated from a specific case and complaint, filed by the family of a boy, at the time a minor altar boy and under the age of 14, gaining her trust through expensive gifts, top-ups on a prepaid card, cell phones and designer clothes, which he would have used to buy her silence to then commit sexual abuse against her. The man would have shown morbid behaviors also in other cases, on which investigations are still ongoing.

The documents of the proceedings will be sent to Savona

Meanwhile, the documents relating to the proceedings underway against Father Andrea Melis will be sent to the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Savona in the coming days. The precautionary measure against him was carried out last Friday by the Carabinieri of Genoa. Now, due to territorial jurisdiction, the execution and continuation of the procedural phases are being passed to the GIP of Savona. The case originated in the Savona area, where the first complaint against Melis came from the parents of a boy who was under 14 at the time of the events.