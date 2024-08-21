A Brazilian priest has been arrested by civil police in the Amazon rainforest on suspicion of abusing minors and recording and distributing pornographic videos. The priest Paulo Araújo da Silva, 31, was found by police last Sunday in his parish house in Coarí. He was in bed with a woman who had just turned 18, which led the commissioner in charge of the case to conclude that he had had sexual relations with her when she was still a minor, the police chief explained to the Brazilian press. The diocese of Coarí, a city 360 kilometres from Manaus, immediately removed him from all his functions in the Catholic Church and condemned in a note “all forms of abuse and exploitation” and expressed solidarity with the victims and their families.

The priest is suspected of rape of minors, domestic violence, threats, producing and distributing pornography involving minors and abortion. He was denounced by a teenager whom he began abusing when she was 14. He got her pregnant and forced her to have an abortion, she told investigators.

There are few cases of paedophilia or sexual abuse by priests that have come to light in Brazil, despite the fact that this is a continental country with 25,000 priests and 11,000 parishes. For years, the South American country has been competing with the Philippines for the title of the country with the most Catholics in the world. One in ten faithful to the Pope of Rome is Brazilian.

So far this century, at least 60 Brazilian priests have been convicted of sexually abusing 148 victims, according to a thorough investigation by two journalists from The Globe They made and published in 2023 in the book Pedophilia in the Church, an Unpublished Dossiê on Cases of Abuse Involving Catholic Fathers in Brazil (editorial, Maquina de Livros). The authors reconstructed the cases of the 108 priests investigated in the last two decades.

The commissioner revealed that on the day of the arrest, the agents seized 260 pornographic videos at the parish house, some of which featured minors. They also found a large sum of money in cash, 30,000 reais (almost 5,500 dollars). Investigators suspect that the arrested man abused at least four teenagers. At least one of them was encouraged to invite other teenagers.

Police are looking for an alleged accomplice who they believe participated in the forced abortion. He was the one who allegedly obtained a medication widely used to illegally terminate a pregnancy (which in Brazil is only legal in cases of rape, risk to the health of the pregnant woman and if the fetus lacks a brain). According to the Brazilian press, the victim told the police that she expelled the fetus at the home of the alleged accomplice and it was buried in the garden.

The commissioner in charge of the case stressed that the Catholic Church has collaborated in the investigation.

Follow all the information from El PAÍS América on Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.