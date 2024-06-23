Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 06/23/2024 – 18:12

Armed men carried out attacks against churches, a synagogue and a police station in a Muslim-majority Russian republic. At least seven people died and another 16 were injured during attacks carried out this Sunday (23/06) by armed men against two Orthodox churches, a synagogue and a police station in the cities of Derbent and Makhachkala in the Dagestan region, a predominantly Muslim Russian republic in the Caucasus that is a regular scene of terrorist attacks.

The victims included six police officers and a priest, according to local media. Authorities say they managed to kill at least four attackers.

“At around 6 pm (local time, 12 pm Brasília time) in Derbent, unknown individuals opened fire on a synagogue and a church with automatic weapons,” the Russian Interior Ministry reported on its Telegram account.

Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee also reported that the Orthodox Church priest died during the attack and declared an alert “to ensure security, stop terrorist crimes and arrest those involved in the shooting attack.”

The Interior department also reported another attack carried out this Sunday in the city of Makhachkala, about 110 kilometers north of Derbent, where armed men fired at another church and a police station.

In Derbent, the attackers fled in a white VW Polo car, while in Makhachkala, security forces and armed attackers exchanged fire.

Images of the Derbent synagogue engulfed in fire and dense columns of smoke were broadcast on Russian public television.

The leader of Dagestan, Sergey Melikov, denounced that these attacks “are an attempt to destabilize the situation” in the republic and appealed to the population via Telegram to remain calm.

“What these damn people want most is for panic to spread. Dagestan will not give them this pleasure,” Melikov highlighted.

The investigative directorate of the Dagestan Instructional Committee has already opened criminal cases related to the attacks in both cities in Dagestan.

The attacks on the churches were carried out on the same day that the Russian Orthodox celebrate Pentecost.

wave of attacks

Recently, Russia has suffered a series of terrorist attacks carried out by Islamic extremists.

In March, the Afghan branch of the Islamic State, known as the Islamic State of Khorasan Province, claimed responsibility for the massacre at a Moscow concert hall, the deadliest terrorist attack in recent years, which left 139 people dead.

Last week, Russian special forces freed two guards and killed six ISIS-linked men who had taken them hostage at a detention center in the southern city of Rostov.

In February, a church in Dagestan was also attacked by a gunman who fired indiscriminately into a crowd of people celebrating the Russian holiday of Masletnisa, similar to Carnival and which precedes the great Orthodox fast, and killed four people. The attacker was killed by security forces, after which the Islamic State terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Dagestan has also been the scene of a series of anti-Semitic incidents. In particular, last year, when a mob invaded Makhachkala airport in search of Jewish passengers arriving from Israel.

jps (EFE, ots)