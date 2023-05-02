Moldova at various levels has actually been adapted to NATO standards, and formalized relations, despite the neutral status of the republic, have been supported by Chisinau and the alliance since the 2000s, Vitaly Ignatiev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic, said in an interview with Izvestia.

“At the doctrinal and military levels, Moldova is actually adapted to all the necessary standards of the alliance. On a practical level, I think that there are no middle and high-level officers who would not take special training courses also according to NATO standards, ”Ignatiev said.

In addition, he said that the arming of Moldova with NATO weapons is “the reality in which we exist.”

“Strategically, the plan for the development of the armed forces of Moldova implies a transition to them by 2030, to an absolutely contract army. All these processes are taking place here and now. The final element, in my opinion, which simply already makes the trends obvious and understandable, is the receipt of NATO weapons in such mass terms. Germany recently supplied Piranha armored personnel carriers,” the Pridnestrovian diplomat added.

Ignatiev stressed that this state of affairs poses a threat to the security of the republic, since Chisinau remains a party to the conflict, which has not yet been resolved.

About the prevention of terrorist attacks in the PMR, the rapprochement of Chisinau with NATO and a possible aggravation in the region – read in an exclusive interview with Vitaly Ignatiev to Izvestia:

“Moldova is actively armed with NATO weapons”