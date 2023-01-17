The President of the PMR Krasnoselsky announced the preservation of the course towards joining Russia

President of the unrecognized Transnistrian Moldavian Republic (PMR) Vadim Krasnoselsky confirmed the intention of the Transnistrian authorities to join Russia. About this press service of the head of Pridnestrovie reported on the results of his annual message to the representatives of the authorities.

In his address, he, in particular, spoke in favor of maintaining the foreign policy of Pridnestrovie for independence with subsequent accession to Russia, which was approved at a referendum in 2006.

Earlier, Krasnoselsky expressed confidence that the PMR would receive international recognition. At the same time, the politician noted that this could be achieved peacefully.