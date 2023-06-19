Transnistria is monitoring the situation on the border with Ukraine and Moldova in order to exclude attempts of sabotage and terrorist attacks. This was stated by the head of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR) Vadim Krasnoselsky on June 19.

“The competent authorities are vigilantly monitoring the situation on the borders with Ukraine and Moldova, as well as inside Pridnestrovie, in order to exclude any attempts of sabotage and terrorist acts,” he said in an interview. “RIA News”.

Krasnoselsky pointed out the inadmissibility of repeating terrorist attacks against Transnistria.

Earlier, on May 25, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said that the presence of Russian peacekeepers in this territory remains the only real factor that can guarantee peace and tranquility in Pridnestrovie. He pointed to the concentration of Ukrainian armed formations and military equipment near Transnistria, as well as to the beginning of the implementation by Chisinau, with the assistance of NATO and the EU, of plans to strengthen military potential despite the neutral status of Moldova.

Prior to that, on May 16, the head of the Ministry of State Security of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic, Valery Gebos, said that Pridnestrovie was concerned about the increase in military assistance to Moldova and the number of foreign law enforcement agencies in the region.

On May 3, political scientist Kirill Averyanov told Izvestiya that an attack on Transnistria by the Armed Forces of Ukraine is quite possible. According to the political scientist, the likelihood of Pridnestrovie being involved in the scenario of a counteroffensive by the Ukrainian army is extremely high, since there are not so many Russian peacekeepers in the unrecognized republic. At the same time, the interlocutor of Izvestia admitted that the Pridnestrovians would be able to resist the attack.

The Transnistrian conflict between Moldova and the unrecognized Transnistrian Moldavian Republic began during the Soviet era. It worsened after the secession of Moldova from the USSR and escalated into an armed confrontation in 1992.

Russian peacekeepers were brought into the combat zone on July 29, 1992 in accordance with the Agreement on the Principles of the Peaceful Settlement of the Armed Conflict in Transnistria. The document was signed on July 21, 1992 by the presidents of Russia and Moldova in the presence of the leader of the unrecognized republic.