They are the pride of Peru! On July 21, Yaipen Brothersa group that was born in Chiclayoreceived an award from the International Gold Excellence Awards in a spectacular ceremony that took place in the very White Houselocated in the state of Washington D.C., USA.

The award received by the popular norteña orchestra, which has more than 23 years of artistic career, is in honor of its great contribution to Peruvian music. The son of Walter YaipenGianfranco, used his official account of instagram to share the photo that has immortalized one of the most successful moments of his career.

“Decoration to my father, Walter Yaipenin the White House representing the Yaipen Brothers for his extraordinary work promoting music, art and culture in Peru, USA and the rest of the world.”

Moisés Vega, vocalist of the Yaipen Brothershe was excited to be awarded along with Walter and Gianfranco Yaipén. Paul Villanuevapopularly known as ‘taffy‘, was also present at the ceremony and received a medal and diploma for his artistic contribution to the country where he was born.

