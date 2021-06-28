Pride | Until 40 years ago, homosexuality was classified as a disease in Finland – such is the sore past behind the Pride celebration.

The Pride community, which advocates for the rights of sexual and gender minorities, has its roots in the demonstrations. Before the current Pride celebration in Finland, Seta’s Liberation Days were celebrated.

To the current the year hits an exceptionally large number of milestones in the rainbow community.

Until 50 years ago, homosexual relations were banned in Finland, 40 years ago homosexuality was classified as a disease in Finland, and 30 years ago, the Helsinki Pride community, then Seta in the Helsinki region, was founded.

Executive Director of the Helsinki Pride community Aaro Horsman according to him, change for the better should not be taken for granted.

“The history of the rainbow is quite short in Finland as well. When looking at what is happening internationally, change should not be taken for granted. Unfortunately, the direction can be different. ”

For example, the EU parliament, the Hungarian Parliament, recently passed a law that prohibit the teaching of homosexuality to minors.

In Finland until 1999, a similar law was in force prohibiting public incitement to homosexual acts. Parliament enacted the law, along with the highest age limits for homosexual relationships, when the ban on homosexual relationships was lifted in 1971.

The so-called exhortation law, for example, influenced the tone in which the media could speak of homosexuality.

Although homosexual acts were no longer crimes after 1971, homosexuality was considered a disease in Finland until 1981. For example, the military could be exempted on the basis of homosexuality.

The ban on conscription was lifted and the age limits were harmonized in 1999.

Homosexual Demonstration March 1981 – Before the march begins, police seize a protest sign calling for homosexuality

Pride movement its roots go back to the United States and the 1969 Stonewall demonstrations, but over the years the demonstrations have become more of a communal celebration.

Before the current Pride celebration in Finland, Seta’s Liberation Days were celebrated. The name of the event was changed to Pride in the early 2000s, following the international model. Liberation days had been celebrated since 1974.

Aaro Horsma, Executive Director of the Helsinki Pride community, says that in the 1990s, the demonstrations began to take on festive features. In addition to the signs, props were also included.

Today in Helsinki, for example, Pride is no longer a single procession, but Pride Week and Pride Month are celebrated alongside it.

Over time, the attitude of the rest of society towards Pride events has become more positive. In the past, for example, companies saw participation or rainbow communication as a risk, but today some companies have even been accused of so-called pink washing, in which their own brand is polished under the guise of equality.

Horsma sees commitment to the Pride partnership as a responsible measure, but he says many companies will only change their logo to rainbow-colored and communicate support – without concrete help for the event.

“It is now known that Pride communication has more benefits than disadvantages. It’s about responsibility communication as well as image marketing, ”says Horsma.

Also Public bodies and organizations have acted as Helsinki Pride’s partners in Finland. In recent years, the partners have been, for example, the Social Insurance Institution of Finland and the pension insurance company Varma.

As one of the turning points, Horsma mentions the Tahdon2013 campaign, which advocated an equal marriage law, and the people’s movement that emerged from it. The Equal Marriage Act entered into force in Finland in March 2017.

The wider change in society, according to Horsman, is also reflected in the popularity of Pride events and the attitude towards sexual and gender minorities in general. Jobs are being selected and shopping is increasingly based on values, he said.

“Of course, changes in legislation also affect how the community is seen. We are no longer classified as criminals or sick, as we were a few decades ago. ”

Preda’s predecessor in Finland can be considered the release days started by Seta in 1974. PHOTO: HS archive

Rainbow community has belonged to a diverse group of people since its inception, but white gay men in particular have made their voices heard. According to Horsman, they have had and still have fewer obstacles to making their voices heard in society.

“It is still something we need to promote as a community and society so that people, regardless of their background, have a similar opportunity to influence and act in society.”

Afterwards it is easy to marvel at the attitudes of contemporaries towards homosexuals, for example, but what attitudes and practices today will we marvel at in the future?

“Probably the most egregious problems are the current translaki and the treatment practices of intersex people,” replies Horsma.

For example, the current translate includes a requirement for incapacity for reproduction, which has been deemed to violate the rights of transgender people.

Also worrying, according to Horsman, is how many rainbow youth face discrimination and violence both in schools and in their own homes.

“For example, it is known that rainbow youth have a statistically multiple risk of mental health problems compared to other young people because the structures of society are truly discriminatory and excluded.”

According to Horsma, good equality and non-discrimination laws are already in force in Finland, but there are problems with their implementation. However, alongside the problems, he also sees progress.

“I think we can look back in a decade and think that, fortunately, we’ve had to break down the structures and patterns of action that have left a large portion of people out.”

The sources of the article are the archives of Helsingin Sanomat and Seta’s website.

Helsingin Sanomat is the official partner of the Helsinki Pride community.