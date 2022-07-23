Pride | Thousands march for the rights of sexual minorities in Budapest – including many foreign diplomats

The marchers were against the law on sexual minorities passed last year, which is generally considered discriminatory.

Thousands people took part in a march supporting the rights of sexual minorities in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, on Saturday. The marchers were against the law on sexual minorities passed last year, which is generally considered discriminatory.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has called the law shameful.

The participants, which included a large number of foreign diplomats, were sheltered from the scorching heat with umbrellas decorated with rainbow colors.

“To be honest, the situation is quite depressing. I’m lucky to have tolerant family and friends, but too many LGBTQ people I know have to hide,” said Pai Va,18.

Annamaria Nemet, 54, attended the march to support her son.

“I cannot accept that he is treated as a second-class citizen in his own country,” Nemet said.