Sunday, July 24, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Pride | Thousands march for the rights of sexual minorities in Budapest – including many foreign diplomats

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 23, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The marchers were against the law on sexual minorities passed last year, which is generally considered discriminatory.

Thousands people took part in a march supporting the rights of sexual minorities in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, on Saturday. The marchers were against the law on sexual minorities passed last year, which is generally considered discriminatory.

Read more: The Hungarian parliament passed a law banning the teaching of homosexuality to minors

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has called the law shameful.

The participants, which included a large number of foreign diplomats, were sheltered from the scorching heat with umbrellas decorated with rainbow colors.

“To be honest, the situation is quite depressing. I’m lucky to have tolerant family and friends, but too many LGBTQ people I know have to hide,” said Pai Va,18.

Annamaria Nemet, 54, attended the march to support her son.

“I cannot accept that he is treated as a second-class citizen in his own country,” Nemet said.

See also  "The most partying? In Barcelona they locked him up in the massage room to sleep ..."

#Pride #Thousands #march #rights #sexual #minorities #Budapest #including #foreign #diplomats

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Neville hard on Barcelona: “A desperate club. That's why he wants the Superlega "

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.