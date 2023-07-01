Pride | The Pride parade marches through Helsinki again today – “Especially important at the moment”

Up to 100,000 participants are expected for the event.

in Helsinki a Pride parade celebrating and defending the human rights of sexual and gender minorities and a park party will be organized today.

The procession traditionally gathers today at Helsinki’s Senate Square at 11 o’clock, ending in the early afternoon at Kaivopuisto.

According to the police’s estimate, 70,000–80,000 people participated in the event last year. According to the organizers, the expected number of participants this year is higher than ever before.

Pride month has been celebrated throughout June. Pride parades have also been organized in other parts of Finland during the month, such as in Tampere.

This one the theme of this year’s procession is joy and rebellion.

“Rejoicing brings out joy and pride in our rainbow identity and the diversity of our community. Joy, like pride, acts as a counter force to anger, injustice and all discrimination – including internalized. The rebellion reflects our right to exist while honoring the history of the Pride movement and its roots,” the event’s website states.

The organizers of the event also state that demonstrating for human rights is particularly important at the moment, as opposition to the existence, rights and social visibility of rainbow people has intensified.

“We know that last year was the most violent against gender and sexual minorities in Europe in more than ten years. Also in Finland, Pride events were subjected to widespread harassment and acts of hate last year, states the event in the bulletinsigned by the executive director of the Helsinki Pride community Annu Kemppainen“, chairman Senni Moilanen and director of human rights work at Amnesty International’s Finnish branch Niina Laajapuro.

“Hate speech has been aimed especially at trans people, and the revised Trans Act still does not protect the rights of trans children and young people,” the release states.

Since 1969, the international Pride movement has been calling for an end to injustices against rainbow people.

Procession affects the traffic arrangements in the central area of ​​Helsinki on Saturday.

The procession will affect other traffic, especially around Senate Square, on Mannerheimintie and from Esplanadi to Kaivopuisto, the police say. You should drive to Eteläsatana and Katajanokka harbor via Sörnäinen and Pohjoisranta.

“The police will ensure the peaceful progress of the event and general order throughout the day,” said the inspector in the press release Simo Kauppinen From the Helsinki Police Department.