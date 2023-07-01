Pride | The police took into account the discussion related to the extreme right in their security assessment of Pride

Helsinki police assesses the security of Saturday’s Pride parade as normal.

Helsinki the police have closely followed the recent discussion related to the exits of the extreme right during the Helsinki Pride event.

In the past week, the fact that on Friday has been prominently displayed in the public eye announced his resignation Minister of Economic Affairs Vilhelm Junnila (ps) has hinted at white supremacy in its election ads and social media communications and to Adolf Hitler with referring symbols.

Although the political atmosphere has been relatively charged during Pride week, the police assess the security of the Pride procession as completely normal.

“Of course, this may have a psychological effect on people’s moods. Of course, the police actively monitor social discussion and writing. If any concrete security deviation is detected, the necessary measures will be taken,” says the Helsinki police inspector Simo Kauppinen.

According to Kauppinen, at the moment the police are not aware of significant threat images related to Saturday’s procession.

Also, for example, counter-demonstrations have not come to the attention of the police in advance.

“The police are prepared for the fact that if such people appear, there will be enough surveillance resources,” Kauppinen says.