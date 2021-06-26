LGTBI + pride is back on the streets today with more force than ever. This afternoon, at 7:00 p.m., simultaneous marches are planned in Murcia and Cartagena on the occasion of the International Pride Day and in support of the LGTBI + movement, which is commemorated every June 28 since 1970, to fight for the equality and dignity of women. gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people.

In the case of the capital, the demonstration will begin in Gran Vía, at the height of the Bank of Spain. At 9 pm a manifesto is scheduled to be read at the doors of the Government Delegation. The president of the group No te Prives, Jesús Costa, explained that this year he will focus on the defense of the Comprehensive Law for Trans rights, which prioritizes the self-determination of this group.

In Cartagena, the Galactyco collective organizes the Pride demonstration, which includes a rally at 7:00 p.m. and a march 30 minutes later from the old Gates of Madrid, at the beginning of Calle del Carmen. “In a year in which we will not enjoy the traditional floats or choreographic groups given the current health situation, from Galactyco we call on the population to join this demonstration in compliance with all safety regulations,” stressed the president of the group, Alberto Sunrise.

CC OO demands that blind curricula be promoted and that anti-discrimination measures be included in the conventions



Rainbow dots



While waiting for the mobilization in the streets, the Region has lived a week in which the claim has been very present. Murcia City Council has joined Pride Week for the first time. Yesterday the rainbow points were inaugurated in the libraries, where all the books that, from different perspectives, address the rights of these people are placed.

In addition, the Joven Futura urbanization inaugurated a new graffiti on the occasion of Pride. Local artist Ángel Toren signs this mural entitled ‘Love is love’, which pays tribute to the diversity of gender identities using the colors of the LGBTI flag. Councilors Carmen Fructuoso, Ainhoa ​​Sánchez, Andrés Guerrero and Esther Nevado visited the work yesterday.

Workers’ Commissions, for their part, have drawn up a series of proposals to guarantee the rights of LGTBI people in the workplace and prevent any type of discrimination. Thus, the union proposes the promotion of blind curricula, the training of personnel in labor insertion offices with the aim of offering comprehensive care to LGTBI + people and the negotiation in collective agreements of measures that eliminate labor discrimination against people LGTBI +. It also proposes the analysis in the corresponding negotiation tables of concrete measures that facilitate access to especially vulnerable LGTBI + people, as well as closed spaces in the changing rooms to guarantee the privacy of people.

CC OO also demands the elimination and prohibition of any possibility of reconversion therapies at the state and regional levels, and the implementation of measures for the comprehensive care of LGTBI + people of special vulnerability, such as asylum seekers, people with functional diversity, intellectual, gypsy population and radicalized, among others.

The Regional Assembly displays the rainbow flag on the main balcony of the parliamentary headquarters until Tuesday.