LGTBI + pride took to the streets again this Saturday with more force than ever. At 7:00 p.m., marches began simultaneously in Murcia and Cartagena on the occasion of International Pride Day and in support of the LGTBI + movement, which is commemorated every June 28 since 1970, to fight for equality and dignity of women. gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people.

In the case of the capital, the demonstration began in Gran Vía, at the height of the Bank of Spain. At 9:00 p.m. a manifesto is scheduled to be read at the doors of the Government Delegation, which this year will focus on the defense of the Comprehensive Law for Trans rights, which prioritizes the self-determination of this group. ‘My identity is not decided by anyone, Trans Integral Law now!’, ‘I’m not a phase, it’s me’ and ‘Down with the cystem’ are some of the proclamations that could be read on the protesters’ posters.

In Cartagena, the Galactyco collective organized the Pride demonstration, which included a rally at 7:00 p.m. and a march 30 minutes later from the old Gates of Madrid, at the beginning of Carrer del Carmen. “In a year in which we will not enjoy the traditional floats or choreographic groups given the current health situation, from Galactyco we call on the population to join this demonstration in compliance with all safety regulations,” stressed the president of the group, Alberto Sunrise.