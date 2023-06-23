Friday, June 23, 2023
Pride | Starbucks reportedly bans pride decorations in US – 3,500 workers to go on strike

June 23, 2023
in World Europe
The Starbucks union in the US will go on strike next week over a dispute over pride decorations. More than 150 cafes and 3,500 employees are affected by the strike.

Starbucks coffee chain a union in the United States will organize a strike next week. This is reported by the Reuters news agency.

According to the union, the company has banned the display of the pride flag and other decorations supporting sexual and gender minorities in several of the company’s stores.

The company denied the claims last week and said it encouraged its cafe managers to celebrate pride month.

I’m on strike the district has more than 150 US coffee shops and about 3,500 employees. Starbucks has a total of about 9,000 coffee shops in the United States.

Helsinki Pride week will be celebrated next week in Helsinki.

