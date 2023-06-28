This year the Pride parade arrives prouder than ever. The post-electoral pacts between the PP and Vox in different communities and town halls after the elections on May 28 fully affect and call into question the rights and claims of the gay, lesbian, transsexual and bisexual groups. The appointment this Saturday in Madrid is intended to be a massive response to this homophobic boom sponsored by the far-right party and the police expect the attendance of “between a million and a million and a half people.” The expected massive influx, the pre-election atmosphere heated by the removal of LGBT+ symbols and flags from official buildings in capitals such as Ciudad Real, Valladolid, Burgos, Toledo, Valencia, or Guadalajara; and cities or towns such as Elche (Alicante), Torrijos (Toledo), Gijón (Asturias), Ponferrada (León), Molina de Segura (Murcia), Bormujos (Seville) or Náquera (Valencia), has led the police to increase security , doubling the number of agents compared to last year: there will be 3,726.

While the leaders of the party led by Santiago Abascal refer to sexual tendencies as “gender ideology” and remove the banners and LGBT+ flags wherever they have become government partners, the Ministry of the Interior led by Fernando Grande-Marlaska flanked by two gigantic rainbow canvases at number five Paseo de la Castellana. The minister described as “worrying” the increase of almost 70% of hate crimes ―those in which the victims are for reasons of race, origin, religion, disability or sexual orientation, among others― related to sexual orientation , in the presentation of the last report on the matter at the end of 2022. Marlaska did not hesitate to attribute this upward trend to the greatest political tension, exacerbated by the harsh speeches of the extreme right.

Of the 1,724 complaints related to hate crimes registered by the State Security Forces and Corps in 2021, almost 6% more than in 2019, those with a racist or xenophobic motivation stood out (639), immediately followed by those related to sexual orientation or gender identity (466), the ones that rose the most, and later those that had to do with the ideology of the victim (323). The latter, however, fell by 45.3% compared to 2019, something that Marlaska then attributed to the stabilization of the political situation in Catalonia.

Last Saturday, June 17, during the day of constitution of the city councils, Santiago Abascal promised to make “ideological councilors such as those of Equality” disappear in the consistories where said portfolio existed and in which Vox has come to power with the PP. The threat has become a reality as the government pacts have advanced: sexist violence has lost its last name, and sexual identity has become an ideology in a matter of ten days. The pride march this Saturday, with its 46 floats and (it is estimated) at least half a million more people than last year, aims to provide a forceful response to this social regression.