Pride | President Tarja Halonen has noticed that Finns’ behavior has changed

President Halonen is the patron of this year’s Pride event.

President Tarja Halonen says that he has noticed a change in the way people talk to each other in Finland. Halonen performed at an event organized by the human rights and civil society organization Helsinki Pride on Saturday afternoon.

In the interview he gave to STT in Kaivopuisto, Halonen says that it is clear that an extraordinary amount of progress has been made in matters of sexual and gender minorities.

However, he wants to highlight the change he has observed in the behavior of previously reserved Finns.

“Even though there have been very negative thoughts in my head, people’s privacy has been respected,” says Halonen about the past.

In his opinion, the current encouragement to speak directly and to be able to say what you want has led to increased hate speech.

“Telling or bad behavior towards us public figures and other people is wrong. They can spoil such a person’s joy in life for a long time by letting out of their mouths what the saliva brings into their mouths.”

Kaivopuisto in his speech at the event, Halonen said that promoting human rights has required a lot of patience over the years. In his speech to the Pride audience, he clearly managed to address his audience and also wished the audience patience in waiting for changes.

“Man meets man, man has his dignity and the right to his own sexual identity without fear or pressure,” he summed up the day’s theme.

The president wants to send a clear message to the people of Finland.

“Love people and give others the right to love too,” says Halonen.

Halonen moved around Kaivopuisto with a walking stick. Spouse, professor emeritus Pentti Arajärvi was with him. Halonen has worked since the 1970s as a promoter of the human rights of sexual and gender minorities.

The Helsinki Pride community does, among other things, social and youth work, offers training and consulting services, and organizes the human rights and cultural event Helsinki Pride Week to promote the rights and well-being of sexual and gender minorities.