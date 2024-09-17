The Pride of the Nation Office confirmed that the UAE’s interest in World Patient Safety Day, which is celebrated annually on September 17, reflects the country’s ongoing commitment to improving the quality of healthcare for all, and is evidence of its keenness to protect the health and safety of its residents. The Pride of the Nation Office said on this occasion: “World Patient Safety Day in the UAE is an opportunity to highlight the efforts of the heroes of the first line of defence, healthcare workers, to provide safe and effective care.”

He pointed out that celebrating this occasion aims to highlight the UAE’s efforts to protect all members of society from diseases, and to ensure that the healthcare system is flexible, reliable and capable of meeting everyone’s needs, in addition to highlighting its efforts to contribute to global initiatives aimed at building a world free of diseases.

The Office of the Pride of the Nation stated that the UAE considers patient safety a top priority, as it has implemented many initiatives and policies to ensure the highest standards of care are applied in its health system.