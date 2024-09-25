The Pride of the Nation Office renewed its firm commitment to social responsibility by supporting and empowering frontline heroes on the occasion of the celebration of the “World Social Responsibility Day” which falls on September 25th of each year.

On this occasion, the office explained that social responsibility is a fundamental pillar of the wise leadership’s strategy and said that our commitment to social responsibility is based on ensuring the well-being, appreciation and development of all workers in the first line of defense who make exceptional efforts and show dedication to protecting the health and safety of the UAE community.

“Our vision is to provide a better and more sustainable future for all our frontline heroes and their families, which means launching more initiatives designed to improve their lives. It is our responsibility to support and empower them, by working closely with our partners in government and private entities to develop and implement programs and initiatives that meet their needs,” the Pride of the Nation Office added.