Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The “Covid-19″ pandemic demonstrated the metals of the people and tested their resolve. Despite the anxiety and panic caused by the pandemic, the crisis was an opportunity for Badr Al-Busaidi’s hope to rediscover herself and her capabilities, and to harness her skill and strength to serve her homeland. Amal says: “When (Covid-19) arrived in the UAE, I did not hesitate for a moment to fulfill the call of duty. That was the right moment to move and give back to the homeland, taking advantage of the military training, which I finished in 2019, which prepared me to face any crisis.”

Amal, an Emirati who holds the position of head of the technical support unit at the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and resides in Abu Dhabi, immediately volunteered to work when the Covid-19 virus spread in the quarantine facility in Ghantoot under the department of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

Amal showed impartiality and sincerity as thousands of specialists and volunteers who responded to the virus, and were honored by the Office of Pride of the Nation, for their speed in fulfilling the call of duty, and their work to protect the health of people during this difficult global challenge.

So that Amal helped many people to settle in the quarantine site as a volunteer in the Ghantoot facility, since the outbreak of the virus, and also worked to ensure that they were provided with all the medicine, comfort and all means of recovery, and to ensure that they maintained social distancing, and Amal describes the important role that she played. With utmost dedication, it requires “sympathy, understanding and hope,” as she asserts: “I do not intend to leave until this crisis finally ends.”

Amal recalls the early days of the pandemic and says: “Hospitals sent us patients whose conditions were not critical. We were working to calm them down, as most of them thought it was the end. They were coming directly from hospitals and needed a lot of facilities and supplies. They needed everything and we were keen to provide them with comfort. ”

“The first period was very difficult for me,” she says. In those days, we used to see about two hundred or more people in every hotel at the same time, except for children. We worked 24 hours a day and got two hours of sleep if we were lucky. I had to be ready to go back to work as soon as my phone rang, whatever the time. ”

Amal suffered like most of the heroes whom the “pandemic” prevented from seeing their families, as the exceptional circumstances that the workers in the first line of defense had lived through prevented the hardship of being far from their parents, and in a state of hope She suffered the most personally from not seeing her mother for a long time, for fear of transmitting the infection to her.

“The most difficult part for me was my inability to go home to see my mother, because I could have transmitted the infection to her,” Amal says. For me, the impact of the crisis on me was most severe when I went to my house to see my mother for one day after an absence of three months. Within one day, my mother fell ill, started a dry cough, and developed a fever and other symptoms of “Covid-19”. Although the result of my test before I visited her was negative, I am 90% sure that I was the cause of her infection. I was faced with the fact that my mother had fallen ill as a result of my work. I cried that night with a lot of guilt. I had to take care of my mother, but I was in a psychological struggle between this duty and my desire to serve the country.

Amal’s mother has recovered after being in isolation, which was, fortunately, in the same facility as her daughter’s work in Ghantoot.

About this harsh period, Amal recalls: “My mother was undergoing treatment at the isolation center itself, where I work, which enabled me to reassure her and make sure that she was psychologically comfortable. After a month passed, my mother recovered, and the doctors allowed her to go home. ”