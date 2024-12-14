Jesús Navas is living his last weeks as a footballer and the goodbyes have already begun to arrive: the Sevilla captain plays his last home game this Saturday and Sánchez-Pizjuán, Sevillismo and the club have paid emotional tribute to him. “Pride of Nervión”read the spectacular tifo displayed by the fans dedicated to the side.

Since the warm-up, half an hour before facing Celta, the fans have cheered the player from the palace, who jumped onto the field to the sounds of the Sevilla anthem and accompanied by all his teammates, who were wearing a tribute t-shirt.

After greeting his parents and his wife, Navas He went out to the field with his children, visibly excited.with tears shared by all Sevillismo, when the player posed in the center of the field in front of the trophies achieved in his career and with the public chanting his name.

The Celta players also joined the tribute with a red t-shirt in tribute to the Sevilla internationalcaptain alongside the Celtic and former Sevilla player Iago Aspas.

In an unusual act, the Sevilla captain, who started this Saturday, he took the honor kick-off with his children before their team did the real thing to start the game.