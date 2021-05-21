Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Professional League announced the names of the nominees for the best monthly awards in the Arab Gulf League for the best player, goalkeeper and coach categories for April and May, after strong competition in the last four rounds that were held during this period.

The list of nominees for the Best Player Award includes the Al Jazira trio who won the Arabian Gulf League, striker Ali Mabkhout, the season’s top scorer with 25 goals, South African Tolani Serero and Abdullah Ramadan.

They are competing with Abdullah Ghanem, defender of Sharjah, and Argentine Gaston Suarez, the Bani Yas player, who fought for the title until the last round before achieving the runners-up.

As for the list of nominees for the best goalkeeper award, there is Fahad Al Dhanhani, the brilliant goalkeeper of Bani Yas, Adel Al Hosani, who is always distinguished with Sharjah, and Ali Khasif, the captain of Al Jazeera, who raised the league shield with him.

The Dutchman Marcel Kaiser, who led Al Jazeera to winning the league title, is competing for the best coach award, and national coaches Mahdi Ali (Shabab Al-Ahly) and Abdulaziz Al-Anbari (Sharjah).

The door to voting has been opened to the public via the website and the application via smartphones, starting at 12 noon yesterday, and voting continues for 48 hours, after which the names of the winners will be announced through the official accounts of the Professional League.