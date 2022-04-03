Mutasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Al-Jazira ascended to the “Wasafa” of the “ADNOC Professional League” standings, temporarily, by defeating its guest Shabab Al-Ahly 2-1, at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, at the top of the start of the “20th round”, to raise the “Pride of Abu Dhabi” to 41 points, in the position The second, with a point difference in front of Al-Wehda, who plays today against its host Emirates, within the same round, while the “Knights” balance froze at the 30-point barrier, and is now threatened with losing its fifth place.

Milos opened the scoring for the hosts with a header in the 18th minute, which is the sixth goal of the Serbian defender this season, to advance to the second place of his team’s top scorer, equal to Ali Mabkhout, and Abdoulaye Diaby added the second goal in the 27th minute, translating the through pass of Ali Mabkhout, in On the other hand, the “substitute” Yahya Al-Ghassani scored the “Al-Fursan” goal in the 65th minute.

At Al Maktoum Stadium, Al-Nasr goalkeeper Ahmed Shembeh did not prevent three penalty kicks in the second half. His team avoided the loss against its guest Sharjah 0-2, and Bernard Duraty put the “King” in the lead with the first goal, taking advantage of goalkeeper Ahmed Shembeh’s mistake in removing a ball that hit The Brazilian winger scored in the 42nd minute, and right-back Marcos Meloni added the second goal in the 69th minute from a pass from his compatriot Caio.

Ahmed Shembeh saved three penalty kicks in a row, committed with defender Mohamed Abdel Rahman, after he shot the first by Malango in the 72nd minute, the second by Caio in the 91st minute, and the “substitute” Salem Saleh in the 96th minute.

The “King”, who celebrated his “ninth” victory against the “Brigadier”, and “the sixth” in the latter’s stronghold, raised his score to 39 points, in fourth place, while the balance of “Blue”, which suffered the ninth loss, stood at 25 points in “ninth place.” ».