Tatsuki Fujimoto is the author of one of the most beloved dark shonen of today, Chainsaw Man It came to steal our hearts—or rather to devour them—and although the author’s openness to topics in general can be seen for miles, he has wonderful one-shots that allow us to explore even more in his vision of the absurdity of life. On this occasion we present one of his titles that will leave us thinking about Pride Month now that June is ending.

In his one-shot compilations titled Before Chainsaw Man, Tatsuki Fujimoto proposes different types of characters, from mermaids to aliens; In each of his stories he strives to show us the different forms of love, pain and “normality.” However, in connection with the month, I would like to focus on a wonderful story that is about a boy trapped in the body of a girl – or perhaps vice versa and it would be something like: a boy liberated in the body of a girl, in HIS definitive corporeality. —, more details below.

Stories that show us love in a more educational way during Pride Month

Tatsuki Fujimoto, Before Chainsaw Man 22-26: “When I Wake Up I Had Become a Girl” Disease

The idea that usually appears in the mangaka’s works is the freshness of love and the absurdity of existence. Tatsuki Fujimoto always opts for romance, and in fact, a very particular one, which is as cheesy as it is sometimes disturbing, and can also be erotic in a particular way and play a lot with the idea and limits of fear of falling in love. and the liberation of sexuality, also seeks to clarify the details that these processes go through.

One of the ideas that he pursues with his work in general is that at the end of the day one is here and love is the revolution: loving with devotion is the openness to difference and authenticity.

One of his most interesting one-shots is “When I Wake Up I Had Become a Girl” Disease that follows a child with his partner. They are both young students and they love each other very much. The boy is quite fragile while the girl has a stronger personality, the two reach out to each other, grow and lend each other the strength that the other lacks, just like that, they are a young and committed couple.

One day the boy wakes up in the body of a woman and does not know what happened or what he will do from this moment on. The first thing he does is tell Rie, his partner, that there is no cure for his case and that he is sorry, because they just started dating. Everything is mixed up and doubts arise, giving instability to their relationship.

Source: Shuēisha

After that they go to classes as usual, that’s when Toshihide’s companions, the protagonist, begin to violate him, they want to abuse him because “he is not a woman but he has the body of one”so they consider that it will not cause any problem.

Toshihide has always been a passive young man, and in the face of such a tense situation, the boy is left speechless, however, Akira comes to his rescue, he is Rie’s brother, he takes him out of the middle of the classmates who harass him and He sends it straight home.

Now in a safe environment, Rie and Toshihide talk about how they will face the new situation and although Toshihide reiterates the love he feels for Rie, he also tells her that her brother seemed really amazing when she saved him and confesses that he is confused, perhaps it generated something like a crush.

Source: Shuēisha

After hearing this, The girl tells him that they must take the next step in their relationship, both are tense and in the midst of sadness and desperation, they begin to take off their clothes. Akira arrives just at this moment and witnesses the scene, reacts and it seems that the new version of Toshihide is not indifferent to him.

Rie, dismayed, tells him that Toshihide likes her now, to please ask her out, and disappears. Toshihide is still in shock with her condition and everything that happened, so she stays there, then Akira demands that he make a decision, he tells him that if it is a girl she should stay crying there on the couch and if it is a man he should go after Rie.

I don’t think he says it in a particular way, but rather to urge you to decide what kind of affinity you have, if you should let your sister go, do it, but if you still love her for who she is, you should clear things up then. Toshihide does not doubt her love and runs after Rie.

Source: Shuēisha

At that moment he remembers a moment of admiration for Rie and that is that, in the same way that Akira did, she saved him from one—perhaps multiple—abuse situations. Upon reaching Rie he tells her that he loves her and that Akira is just the kind of man she would like to be, he adds that, Despite all his ways of “being a woman” he is still a boy and wants to be with her.

Rie nods and understands what he explains, so after this, she decides to move on, together they return home with a greater commitment than at the beginning, and a sweet “Love Finds a Way” closes the chapter.

Love Finds a Way: about love

What Tatsuki Fujimoto, the author of Chainsaw Man, suggests in its multiple deliveries is that love is the most absurd and also the simplest, When it’s true love, I think it’s important to always remember this.

In the end, Things flow and agreements are reached when the parties involved are concerned, when not, things stagnate and begin to weigh, be painful and unsustainable.

Obviously, all of this has a more complex structure, and yet, it also boils down to the idea that “love finds its way to be,” because there are plenty of excuses when the will is fragile, and there is nothing worse than a romance. insecure.

In Before Chainsaw Man 22-26: “When I Wake Up I Had Become a Girl” Disease A complex story full of complex details is shown in a simple way. However, there could be no better illustration for the message: Love is love and true love always finds its way.

The absurdity of life and the simplicity of love are a couple of things that we should apply in our daily lives, the author of Chainsaw Man gives us stories full of charisma and philosophy. Tatsuki Fujimoto is our Pollock otaku and without a doubt he is one of the great authors of the decade!

To all this, from the work of Tatsuki Fujimoto, let us remember that the film by Look Back will be released on June 28, 2024, while the film that adapts a new arc of Chainsaw Man will premiere sometime in 2024.

