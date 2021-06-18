Mosma is a clothing brand one hundred percent from Guadalajara that is responsible for giving color and style to the diverse community of Guadalajara and all of Mexico with unique quality garments, characterized by their comfort and ease of use in any situation. The brand is inclusive, diverse, responsible with the environment and seeks to give voice and fashion to the entire LGBTIQ + community.

This project emerged eight years ago when Mauricio Mosqueda, its creator, was just a young man full of illusions and a lot of creativity, and who, after discovering a fascination for modifying garments to suit his taste, found the perfect way to express himself.

The first approaches of Mauricio, better known as Mau in fashion and clothing were when he was just in high school and in an attempt to reflect his individuality and style he modified his uniform. Later he entered a tailoring workshop at the DIF, a creativity workshop at the same high school.

“Since high school I edited the high school uniforms and I was very successful because the classmates also asked me to edit theirs, this means that I put patches on the shirts and thus very punk,” said Mau in an interview for Milenio.

After completing high school, Mau had in mind to study fashion design, however, at that time there was no such career at the University of Guadalajara, so, not being able to afford a paid university, he opted for graphic design.

“I wanted to study design, but I didn’t have to pay for a fashion school because there were only paid universities, so I got into graphic design and while I was in the university I was already doing things, I won a contest called rock paper or scissors of Desing Fest with a paper dress that I made, ”she recalled.

This dress attracted the eyes of many photographers, one of them encouraged Mauricio to make more pieces, so the young man took this as the push he needed to make his own clothes and modify many others.

“So I started with vintage clothes, a lot of clothes that my grandmother had with precious sequins, I fixed it, changed things and that’s how I started about 8 years ago with Mosma, I said very nice and everything, but I did not earn anything, it was pure lending and pure for the photos so I said I have to land it on something much more commercial that generates money and that’s when I started making patterned shirts ”.

It was then that the project of his own clothing brand was taking shape, he began to sell on social networks to visit clothing bazaars, he even ventured to make women’s clothing, for this he took various diplomas and workshops to expand his knowledge in making clothes. garments.

In a short time he saw favorable results for what he made of a work team; Juanita, Tere, Coco and don Nacho joined the project, the four are older people who could no longer find work, but they have all the talent and experience so Mauricio, who has always considered his brand as inclusive, did not make any distinction. and now they have become a family that makes unique garments.

Mau assures that changes are always positive, so he decided to give the brand a new twist and forget about women’s garments, and focus on garments himself being part of the LGBTIQ + community that he would wear daily.

“I realized that it was much better to sell what I would wear or what I would wear, what I like as a very queer, very diverse gay man, I said because I’m selling to girls, it’s cool and yes All very beautiful, but better to make pieces as if they were for me and it has to be something that I love, so I started making men’s clothing as I love it and with this more diverse line, more queer, women’s clothing I put it aside, ”he explained.

Mosma garments are characterized by being of high quality, since Maurico cares a lot about the materials he uses, they are made by hand and for the most part custom-made, as well as being comfortable and so versatile that they can be used on any occasion, be it a trip to the movies, to the club or even to be at home.

“I get inspired when I go on a trip or just sitting watching people go by, I say these cuts would look very comfortable and cool for this heat of the city, I like to do things that people can wear any day of their life What is something that inspires me to be comfortable and like people who can use it to go to the movies, to the club, to work ”, he explained.

In addition to being inclusive, diverse, alternate and fun, this is a responsible brand with the environment and nothing is wasted here as many of the scraps left over in the making of the garments are reused and transformed into face masks.

With Mosma Mauricio he has been able to realize his dreams, it is a project in which he has let him be the same, to translate his ideas, his designs and this came to completely change his life since the 23 years in which he began.

“Everything I have lived, everything I have, everything I have eaten, everything that traveled has been thanks to Mosma, it allows me to be as I want to be, many times I feel that I do not work, I like my job so much that for example Going to the workshop, looking for materials, making shipments, interacting with people on social networks for me is like part of my life, it doesn’t cost me, I don’t feel worn out, I believe that Mosma has been as it is, freedom to be different from being able to be queer to being completely me and I feel very lucky, ”he said.

The young designer stressed that in Mexico the lack of inclusion of the LGBTIQ + community is still in force, in many aspects including fashion, so with Mosma he represents all those who should also be part of fashion simply by dressing.

“For me as a diverse person it is important that as a brand we are representing the movement, so that people see that we raise the voice that this community also deserves a space and we want to be recognized because the struggle continues,” he concluded.

For this Pride Month Mauricio and his team launched a mini pride collection that features shorts and basic t-shirts in rainbow tones to express their gay pride.

In addition, they work in a catalog and online store to sell their garments, and they seek to have a space where they can share with people how to make the pieces, select materials and in general be part of the process to make the garments.

