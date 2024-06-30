While the four reporters were busy collecting audio and video statements, the man stood behind them, touching them several times in their private parts. The Democratic Party: “We firmly condemn what happened, the complaint must not end in nothing”

Four journalists were groped yesterday afternoon by an unknown person, who infiltrated a press point of the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein during the Milan Pride. While the reporters were busy collecting audio and video statements, the man stood behind them, touching them several times in their private parts.

“Regarding the testimonies of four journalists who said they had suffered sexual harassment by a man outside the Democratic Party during the press point of the secretary Elly Schlein yesterday in Milan, the Democratic Party, at all levels, firmly condemns the incident and expresses the most sincere solidarity with the reporters – jointly declare the regional secretary of the Lombardy Democratic Party Silvia Roggiani and the secretary of the Milan Democratic Party Alessandro Capelli – Having learned the news, we contacted the journalists involved to express our closeness and to shed light on this unacceptable and shameful affair . The man in question has nothing to do with the Democratic Party. Let’s work to ensure that this complaint does not end in nothing. We are all heartbroken, once again, by yet another episode of violence. We fight alongside those who report and against all forms of gender violence and sexual harassment.”