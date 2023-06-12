Minister of Human Rights spoke during the event in São Paulo this Sunday (June 11, 2023)

The Minister of Human Rights and Citizenship, Silvio Almeida, spoke in a motorcade this Sunday (June 11, 2023) at the 27th LGBT+ Pride Parade in São Paulo. He told those present that the “pride” of the name of the event should not be confused with superb. “Pride is something negative, something that leads us to have an excess of self-esteem and think that we are more important than others. Another thing is pride, and that is what we must have.”he stated. “All the people who are here must be very proud yes […] because they are alive and because they exist despite a world that violates them, massacres them and takes away their dignity”completed.

Watch (1min9s):