J.Azmin Alvarez achieved the second place in skateboarding, on this Sunday, for the Olympic Games, in the Street mode, and the Colombian delegation reaches 78 classified Paris 2024.

The Colombian got her place at Paris during the second stop of the Olympic Qualification Series in Budapest by finishing the event in tenth place and fighting in the semifinals by scoring a score of 215.62.

Jazmin Alvarez He kept the classification by placing himself in the top 20 places in the ranking. It will be the first time that Colombia has a skateboarding event at the Olympic Games.

“Historical! For the first time, Colombia will have female representation in skateboarding at the Olympic Games. The Colombian skater Jazmín Álvarez has qualified for #Paris2024 after her outstanding participation in the OQS in Budapest,” the Colombian Skating Federation celebrated on its social networks.

González also goes to the Olympics

Jazmín is not the only one who is going to represent Colombia in skateboarding. Skateborder Jhancarlos González also qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games during the second stop of the Olympic Qualification Series in Budapest (Hungary).

“Colombian Skateboarding will be present in #Paris2024 thanks to JhanCarlos González 🤩 Congratulations crack!”, the Colombian Olympic Committee published on their X account.

Jhancarlos goes straight to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games by placing among the top 20 in the ranking and after finishing in 21st place in the qualifying competition by scoring a score of 78.92 in preliminary rounds.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS