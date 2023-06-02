Pride | Helsinki Pride canceled cooperation with the sex entrepreneur

Helsinki Pride initially accepted the cooperation with the sex entrepreneur, but canceled it on Thursday. The decision was justified by law.

Helsinki The Pride community has canceled the once-approved partnership of a private entrepreneur in the Helsinki Pride event.

The private entrepreneur who goes by the name Valtiatar Keiju had a collaboration with Helsinki Pride. He planned to organize a Kinky Social evening as part of the event, the purpose of which was to serve as a meeting place and peer support for those who feel kinky and who are interested in it.

“The main purpose of the event is to be the first encouragement for those interested in kinky and to bring together kinky people who otherwise run in their own circles.”

On Thursday, however, he was informed that the partnership has to be canceled and the event cannot be organized as part of the official program of Helsinki Pride week.

Helsinki Pride justified its decision by saying that “entities or events that can be considered as marketing of sexual services cannot be included as partners or in the software”.

“I think this is ridiculous and particularly discriminatory. This was not about selling dominatrix services, but about peer support for people like me,” says the entrepreneur.

The event would have been organized at the entrepreneur’s own premises. However, he denies that the Pride event was part of promoting his business.

Already earlier, the Helsinki Pride community became public when it appeared that it had refused to cooperate with the Kokoomus party.

Helsinki Executive director of the Helsinki Pride community, which organizes the Pride event Annu Kemppainen confirms that some partnerships have been rejected in order not to be accused of copulation.

“Since the program is also reviewed from a legal point of view, it can sometimes happen that it is not suitable for Finnish legislation, and we cannot take on such a partner,” Kemppainen tells HS.

For example, a company offering sex services can be seen as marketing sexual services despite the fact that the program itself does not focus on that, says Kemppainen.

The community bases its assessment on the Public Order and Crime Act and the Consumer Protection Act.

According to Kemppainen, applications to become partners and organizers of the official program are also considered in terms of schedules and visitors, for example. The program also aims to fulfill the association’s goals, i.e. increasing the well-being, rights and inclusion of gender and sexual minorities.

“Yes, every year there are certainly partnerships and programs that cannot be implemented for various reasons,” says Kemppainen.

Kemppainen does not know of any cases where Helsinki Pride or other similar events have been accused of matchmaking.

“I believe I would have heard if this had happened,” Kemppainen says.