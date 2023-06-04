In an explosion of diversity and celebration, Pride Guadalajara 2023 has drawn massive crowds in a festive LGBT+ parade. With a preliminary estimated attendance of around 15,000 people, the city of Guadalajara it has become the epicenter of pride and inclusion.

Spectators were amazed by the paradewhich has 60 colorful floats and 10 ornate calenders, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere.

The long-awaited Pride march, held this Saturday, June 3, took place from the emblematic statue of the minerva starting at 2 in the afternoon.

The tour crossed all of Hidalgo until it reached the Plaza de la Liberación, in the Historic Center of Guadalajara, at approximately 5 o’clock. Passers-by and onlookers joined the parade as music and joy spread through the streets, marking a milestone in the city’s history.

Last year, Pride Guadalajara attracted nearly 200,000 people, according to official data from the Government of Jalisco. This year, the number of attendees is expected to exceed that record number, consolidating Guadalajara as one of the most prominent destinations on the LGBT+ pride map.

The attraction of national and international tourists, as well as the support of the local community, has driven the exponential growth of the event, making it a symbol of inclusion and respect.

The history of LGBT+ marches in Mexico has deep roots in Guadalajara. 41 years ago, the city saw the first demonstrations in the fight for the rights of homosexual people. Since then, Guadalajara has witnessed an impressive transformation, where rainbow colors have invaded its streets and the cries of struggle in favor of the LGBT+ community have become an anthem of change and acceptance.

These marches not only seek to make visible the rights of homosexual people, but also to fight against discrimination and promote gender equality in all its forms.

Every year, the LGBT+ community and its allies come together at Pride Guadalajara to reaffirm their identity, claim their rights, and celebrate diversity. The city becomes a safe and welcoming space, where tolerance and love prevail, inspiring future generations to live authentically and without fear of being who they are.

In a country where respect and equality are still challenges in certain areas, Pride Guadalajara has become a beacon of hope and a reminder that the fight for human rights is a path with no turning back.

If you are still hesitating to go, you still have time to be part of this unique and exciting celebration, the recommendation would be to go directly to Liberation Square. Immerse yourself in a sea of ​​colors, where acceptance and freedom are the protagonists.