Pride, demonstrations in six cities also for the battle on the Zan Ddl

From the stage of the Milan Pride the mayor Giuseppe Sala reaffirms the city’s political commitment to promoting homosexual inclusion and supporting the Zan bill. “Time is up”, he declared during the demonstration that started from the Arco della Pace – which will go on for the whole day – and gives a rainbow-colored watch to the speaker of the discussed bill, the parliamentarian dem Alessandro Zan. “Mark your time to reach the ultimate goal of the homotransphobia law,” he adds.

Today is the day of the Pride, and from Rome to L’Aquila thousands of people take to the streets with one more reason: the battle over the approval of the bill, hindered in Parliament and at the center of numerous controversies after the publication of the note addressed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from the Holy See. In Milan there are many participants, from the leaders of the Democratic Party to the European Parliament and the Chamber, Brando Benifei is Simona Malpezzi, to public figures and singers (numerous artists expected in the evening, including Margherita Vicario and Michele Bravi) passing through the many associations committed to defending the rights of the LGBT + community.

“There was an invasion from the Vatican that surprised me. The text that we approved in the Chamber by a very large majority meets many different sensitivities, in particular those of the Catholic world ”, declares Zan during the event organized by the local Democratic Party before the actual event. “They say we must also dialogue with the right, but do you have any idea what right we have in the country? Orban we have it at our house. When I hear Salvini sending messages to Enrico Letta and he shows perplexity, I understand it ”, he adds.

They are expected in Rome over 4 thousand people: there will be no “floats” but a procession that will arrive from Piazza Vittorio to Piazza della Repubblica. The president of the Lazio Region is also expected Nicola Zingaretti, the candidate for mayor of the Pd Roberto Gualtieri and the senator dem Monicà Cirinnà, the regional councilor of the Zingaretti List Marta Bonafoni, the group leader of + Europa Radicali at the Lazio Regional Council Alessandro Capriccioli and many other exponents of movements and trade unions.

“Pride and Ostentation”, the banner that opens the procession of the capital, set up to mimic one of the main criticisms leveled at the LGBT + community. “Let’s play with the phrase pride and prejudice by choosing the word ostentation, of which they always accuse us. We want to take to the streets showing our bodies, our extravagance, showing who we are also for all those who do not have the courage to do so ”, declares a Republic the spokesperson for Roma pride, Claudio Mazzella. Ancona, L’Aquila, Faenza, Martina Franca the other cities where pride is celebrated today.