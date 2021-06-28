Pedro Dominguez

Mexico City / 06.28.2021 09:50:39

Within the framework of International LGBT Pride Day, el president Andrés Manuel López Obrador dedicated a message to the community, where he assured that his administration is in favor of diversity and freedoms.

“Must guarantee the full and broad freedoms of all the people who are for the respect for diversity, not only for tolerance, which is like a kind of concession. Respect for the rights of all is fundamental in a democratic society. “

During La Mañanera, the president indicated that his government will continue to respect diversity and everyone, since classism, racism and discrimination are not allowed.

“We are not equal to the conservatives, we are in favor of freedoms.”

LGBT Pride Day

The June 28th International LGBT + Pride Day is celebrated and a series of commemorative activities are held during the month, such as marches, festivities and cultural celebrations in various countries, although on this occasion some were virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thus, the history of LGBT pride month It begins in the middle of the 20th century in New York. From stonewall conflict, which occurred on June 28, 1969, broke out a series of social movements in various parts of the world demanding respect and freedoms for sexual diversity.

ROA