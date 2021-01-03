There should not have been many Betis who in the previous Sevillian derby thought they were going to regret having let the eternal rival escape alive. But that’s how it was, because if anyone deserved to win it was a Betis who danced to Seville in the first half and who knew how to suffer and rebuild in the second. Self love and pride of those of Pellegrini To recover from all the ills suffered was exciting. And if someone represented such pride it was a Sergio Canales still physically weighed down but gave absolutely everything until there was not a drop of sweat on his body. Oh if he had also thrown the second penalty of the game …

What happened to Sevilla in the first half had no name. Or if it does, it certainly isn’t pretty. It seemed that the news of the positives in Betis affected more to those of Lopetegui, who still believed that the victory would end up falling due to the lack of troops in the Verdiblanco squad. Thus, in today’s football, a youth team is not beaten, even less a Betis in which despite the losses, it had substantial players on the pitch. The reaction of the second half was short-lived and, once again, in Nerve have to give thanks to Bond to avoid ending the meeting empty. Sevilla did not know how to play a derby in which the breed and courage mentioned in their anthem were the flag of their adversary. One point for each and mixed regrets on both sides.