Cups, condoms and heels. It is not the advertising of a bachelor party company, it is what Pride has been reduced to in Madrid and its poster reflects that decline better than any speech. Little remains in the party held in the capital of what it really is: the commemoration of the night in which a group of homosexuals, lesbians and transsexuals rebelled against police excesses and the harassment they suffered for doing something as revolutionary as get together to dance; an improvised revolt, the result of rage and boredom. What should be a protest event – without disregarding the playful, let’s not forget what Emma Goldman never said, but rather a t-shirt seller with a sense of marketing: if I can’t dance, it’s not my revolution – is now a mere parade whose only The goal is for the terraces of the capital to overflow, a trivialization so undisguised and unpalatable that rare is the city that does not already organize its own alternative Critical Pride.

How can Pride not be critical when the rise of the extreme right endangers achievements so difficult to achieve. To those who say that all rights have already been conquered, I invite you to listen to some data that the documentary reveals. Football and homophobia: Homosexuality is a crime in a third of the world and can be punished by death in eleven countries. Tell that to your brothers-in-law who will ask you tomorrow when heterosexual pride day is.

In the Spanish men’s league there is not a single homosexual among its 600 players. It’s a lie, they only keep quiet out of fear. In the greatest joys or misfortunes of their professional lives they will never be able to publicly support the person they love the most, there will be no kiss in the stands or a hug on the pitch, those everyday gestures that we see with female partners are forbidden to them. Women have it easier, the Movistar Plus+ documentary says so and the figures corroborate it. It’s true, but perhaps because their media exposure is less. It has been about achieving a minimum of visibility and coming face to face with hatred. This week, the Real Madrid women’s team has had to delete from his social networks some images of Jenny Hermoso and Misa Rodríguez during their vacation after they were filled with homophobic comments.

We don’t need glasses or heels, but if we feel that everything has already been conquered and we stop defending our rights, we will end up needing tanks rather than floats.

You can follow EL PAÍS Television on x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_