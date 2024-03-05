'Pride and Prejudice'the 1995 series, featured as main actors Colin Firth In the role of Fitzwilliam Darcy and the actress Jennifer Ehle as Elizabeth Bennett. Since then, the program has been widely watched and awarded for its production, plot and even the performers. Likewise, the plot of the project was highly praised by critics, so a remake made into a film was released in 2005. In this new version we met the actors Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen.

Nevertheless, 'Pride and prejudice', from 1995, caused the same success as the 2005 remake. And one of the most remembered scenes is that of Mr. Fitzwilliam Darcy with his shirt half open and wet from having submerged in the lake. This scene becomes more emotional when he meets Elizabeth Bennet, a character who is his romantic interest in fiction.

YOU CAN SEE: Pride and Prejudice: popular film enters Netflix's top 10 [VIDEO]

Where is the Colin Firth shirt auction?

It is worth specifying that the wet shirt belongs to the actor Colin Firthwho played Fitzwilliam Darcy in 1995. This garment has left a lasting impression in the memories of many viewers, who now have the opportunity to participate in an auction for the garment. Cosprop, a costume company founded in 1965 by Oscar and Bafta award-winning designer John Bright, has collaborated with London auction house Kerry Taylor Auctions to host Lights Camera Auction, a sale featuring this shirt along with more than 60 film and television costumes.

YOU CAN SEE: Oscar 2024: why did Ryan Gosling have fewer outfits than Margot Robbie in 'Barbie'?

How much does Colin Firth's wet shirt cost?

The iconic wet shirt Colin Firth It is one of the highlights and It is expected to fetch a price of between 7,000 and 10,000 pounds (approximately 8,000 and almost 12,000 euros) at auction. Darcy's wet shirt scene came up in conversations between the late Christopher Prins, who was head of men's fashion at Cosprop at the time, and designer Dinah Collin. Likewise, the scene shows Mr. Darcy emerging from a lake after a refreshing swim on a hot summer day. Due to the restrictions on male nudity on screen, the idea of ​​the wet shirt was born. Colin Firth was filmed leaving the lake in only the body-hugging Irish linen shirt, copied from an old original. The designer explained that this scene transformed Colin Firth from a respected classical actor to a sex symbol overnight. Another piece in the auction is a photo signed by the actor of this famous scene, valued at 200 pounds (around 234 euros).

YOU CAN SEE: 'Poor creatures': the erotic references that inspired Emma Stone's costumes

When does the auction of Colin Firth's shirt start?

The in-person auction will be this Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at the auction house's headquarters in London and will continue in its online version until next day the 10th., presents various costumes and objects that played a prominent role on the screen. Among the most notable items is a vintage Christian Dior taffeta dress from the 1950s, worn by Madonna in the 1996 film Evita (you could get between 40,000 and 60,000 pounds, that is, between 46,000 and 70,000 euros). Also included is one of the suits worn by Johnny Depp in Sleepy Hollow, whose sale is expected to range between 20,000 and 30,000 pounds (around 23,000 and 35,000 euros). The cinema sale also features costumes worn by personalities such as Julie Andrews, Jude Law, Tom Hardy, Eddie Redmayne, Gwyneth PaltrowJudi Dench, Ralph Fiennes, Scarlett Johansson, Nicole Kidman, Keira Knightley, Daniel RadcliffeAlan Rickman Margot Robbie, drew Barrymore or Aidan Turner.

'Pride and Prejudice' series from 1995. Photo: Fox capture

#39Pride #Prejudice39 #Colin #Firth39s #iconic #wet #shirt #auctioned #euros