It is very common in the political sphere observe people with a high degree of pride, considered this as vice of the ignorant. It is also considered a disability that usually affects poor unfortunate mortals who suddenly or circumstantially find themselves with a certain share of power. This happens, essentially, when the individual does not have the slightest idea of ​​his personal dimension in front of the universe and infinite time.

Pride is a psychological problem. A person with this pathology shows arrogance and an inordinate appetite to be preferred to others. The arrogant rejoices in his achievements and, generally, with his verbal expressions and arrogant poses, he shows contempt for others.

The arrogant person externalizes an excess of magnificence and sumptuousness. It is valued above others, from where a narcissistic attitude appears. the superb esteems own ideas as something great, but despises those of others. In such a way that, he considers that his ideas are the best than those of everyone else.

Pride is the vice of the ignorant, said Leonardo Murialdo. On his part, the Wise Solomon in his multiple teachings expressed that, where there is pride, there will be ignorance; but where there is humility, there will be wisdom.

For José de San Martín, “pride is a disability that usually affects poor unfortunate mortals who suddenly find themselves with a miserable amount of power.”

Usually the arrogant person, among his multiple personality characteristics, is observed to have a need for admiration or exclusive attention from others. He also has low empathy and poor listening skills. He assumes an imposing attitude of his own criteria and ideas. He manifests a difficulty in recognizing his mistakes and is very repellent to criticism. They feel deserving of the power they hold circumstantially. They even feel that they are owners of their own power and its institutions.

There are proud who feel wise for the simple fact of having drunk some theory or doctrine, even when he is perfectly ignorant of deep universal and philosophical issues. Or for the simple fact of completing a postgraduate study, despite having been a mediocre student who never learned to build knowledge, but only to recreate or reproduce the existing one, but who boasts as if he were the creator of it.

That kind of people when they are in public manifest in their face a repulsive aspect that even gives touches. For this reason, one of the most common strategies of a superb is to hide and disguise to confuse or so that they do not approach him because it is not going to be that his “wisdom” is stolen.

These types of characters abound in the political milieu. For this reason, those who adopt politics as a way of life first have to teach themselves to eat frogs and dung without making gestures.

