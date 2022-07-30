The Pride Walk starts on Dam Square and ends in Vondelpark. Parade participants wear rainbow flags and Progress Pride flags, which represent even more diversity in the rainbow community. There are also banners with texts such as ‘Queer liberation’ and ‘We are here, we are queer, refugees are welcome here’.

In the Vondelpark, culture minister Robbert Dijkgraaf and mayor Femke Halsema open the Pride Amsterdam week, which will now take place as usual after the corona years. The highlight will be the anniversary edition of the Canal Parade, the traditional boat parade through the Amsterdam canals. It will be held for the 25th time next Saturday.