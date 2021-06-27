On the occasion of Pride Month, yesterday in six cities of Italy there was the most anticipated event of June: the Pride parade. In Milan, numerous artists took to the stage at the Arco della Pace in support of LGBTQ + rights.

June is the Pride Month, month in which the battles for the rights of the community LGBTQ +, both those won and those for which there is still a need to fight.

All over the world during the month of June, demonstrations, performances and parades are held to unite the population and demand equality and equal rights for all.

Six were held yesterday in Italy Pride in six cities. Among the most important, the Milan Pride, who set up a stage at the Arco della Pace where numerous guests and artists went up to perform in support of the community LGBTQ +.

Milano Pride: a stage to talk about rights

The issues addressed on the stage of the Milan Pride have been many and all very important: support for rainbow families, the request for equality and equal rights for all people, the freedom to express one’s person as one wishes, the importance of introducing the DDL Zan to protect those citizens who cannot yet defend themselves, and many other topics, today more important and urgent than ever.

On stage 4 characters took turns to lead the event: Annie Mazzola, Daniele Gattano, Debora Villa is Dario Sword.

In addition to the many guests, activists and militants of various charities and active in the fight against rights LGBTQ +, also many artists, who have chosen to be present on such a special day.

Milano Pride: musicians for LGBTQ + rights

Music was certainly the protagonist yesterday, but also reflection and debate. Thus, between physical and virtual interventions, many characters have given their contribution.

Beppe Room, Alexander Zan, Vladimir Luxuria, Iacopo Melio, Diego Passoni, Immanuel Chaste is Romina Falcons, Vergo, Daisy Vicar, MyDrama is Federica Paper, Well, beautiful Thorne, Sergio Sylvestre, Alexander Casillo, Voodoo Kid, Michele Well done, Michela Giraud, Diodato, Orietta Berti, are just some of the voices that made their contribution to yesterday Milan Pride in the struggle for the rights of community LGBTQ +.

