Pricing | There is a restaurant in Turku that sells pizza so cheap that it shouldn’t be possible

There is a restaurant in Turku that sells pizzas for five euros. HS found out how it is possible.

Pizzeria Sotto started in Turku in the summer of 2022. The restaurant sells Neapolitan-style pizzas.

Milja Virtanen HS

11:05 am | Updated 11:18

Pale at the stone base of an apartment building in Turku is a small pizzeria, Sotto.

The restaurant sells Neapolitan-style pizzas so cheap that it has aroused amazement among people. The prices have been wondered at, for example, in the chat application Jodel, and they have also received attention in traditional media.

However, the secret of low prices has not been completely solved.