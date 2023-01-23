Former boxer Prichard Colón is experiencing one of the most difficult battles of his life, after in October 2015 He will remain in a vegetative state due to receiving severe blows to his head while fighting Terrel Williams.

Colón was born in 1992 in Florida, United States and at the age of 10 his family decided to move to Puerto Rico. From a very young age Prichard was drawn to boxing and quickly became the amateur champion in the 141 and 152 pound divisions. With the passage of time, he came to represent Puerto Rico in the Pan American Youth Championship in the 64-kilo category.

Colón’s career was promising and in 2013 he made his professional debut fighting Xavier Lasalle, in which he emerged victorious. Two years later, in 2015, Prichard accumulated 23 victories, 13 by ‘Konck Down’ and only one loss.

(Keep reading: ‘I hope you’re calm’: Husband’s message to skater who requested euthanasia.)

his last fight



On October 17, 2015, Prichard Colón was going to face Terrell Williams in a boxing match. which took place in Fairfax, Virginia, United States. In the beginning, Colón was the favorite of the public and had a certain advantage. However, as the rounds passed, Williams began to catch up with him.

During the seventh round, Prichard began to feel severe pain in the back of his head, but continued to fight despite feeling dizzy. In round 8 he managed to regain the advantage, but it did not last long, Well, in round 9 Williams knocked him down with a ‘knock down’.

When the match between the boxers ended, Colón told his family that he felt dizzy and vomited. After a few minutes he collapsed on the spot and was taken to the hospital. Upon arrival, the doctors performed a CT scan, which showed that he had suffered from a subdural hematoma. With an emergency surgery they managed to remove the pressure on his skull, however, he had suffered severe brain damage.

The strong blows suffered by the boxer in the skull caused a stroke and he was in a coma for 200 days. Prichard managed to get up but unfortunately he remained in a vegetative state and confined to a wheelchair.although different surgeries have been performed to improve his state of health.

(You may be interested in: Stephen Curry: the player who left the world with its mouth open, video).

He underwent a successful surgery

On July 12, 2021, the former boxer underwent surgery in Atlanta, in which plates were implanted on the left side of his skull, because the area was sinking over the years.

Colón’s family on social networks constantly publishes photos of how he is now. In that same year, the 30-year-old received the distinction of honorary champion from the World Boxing Council (WBC in English). In addition, in 2016 the “Prichard Colón” standard was created, against rabbit blows.

Today, Prichard continues to recover and undergo therapy, however, the damage he suffered is irreparable.

DANIELA LARRARTE ASAAD

Writing Trends

More news

Mourning: the ‘queen of hiking’ passed away, after a fall of more than 200 meters, video

Film inspired by the life of Pambelé was awarded

Kid Pambele: the record and triumphs of the first Colombian boxing champion

Usain Bolt reported the loss of 10 million dollars due to possible fraud