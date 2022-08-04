Well, in retrospect he should not have agreed so easily, thinks Lars Cleijne. At the beginning of this year, as director of the Maasveren foundation, he negotiated with the trade union FNV about a new collective labor agreement for the skippers of the five ferries between Nijmegen and Den Bosch. The old collective labor agreement stated that wages must rise at the same rate as prices, and the FNV wanted to stick to it. Cleijne saw that as a matter of course. “We only talked about it for a while.”

“But yes,” he says, “then you are a few months further and you see that inflation is huge.”

Last month, prices were 10.3 percent higher than a year ago, statistics agency CBS reported Thursday. How Cleijne copes with such a large increase in wage costs? “I wouldn’t know yet.”

The collective labor agreement for the Maasveren is one of the 26 collective labor agreements in which the FNV trade union has agreed in the past six months that wages will follow the price increase. According to the trade union, this agreement was not included in half of these collective labor agreements. This means that so-called automatic price compensation is on the rise – albeit cautiously.

The FNV had intended to make agreements about this price compensation in all collective labor agreements, but so far it has mainly succeeded in schemes that cover relatively few employees. Such as the collective labor agreements of the ferry service Texels Eigen Stoomboot Onderneming (TESO), the Amsterdam transhipment company Maja Stuwadoors and those for music ensembles.

Photo Manon Bruininga/ANP



Wage-price spiral

Economists and De Nederlandsche Bank warn against such agreements, because they could further boost inflation and thus lead to a dangerous wage-price spiral. Many companies will raise the prices of their product or service in order to pay those higher wages. And that leads to higher wages and higher prices.

Cleijne also expects that he will have to raise his prices if his wage costs rise by 10 percent. He would rather not do that, because last year the ferry fee also went up. Pedestrians and cyclists now pay 1.20 euros per crossing. You can just add 10 cents on top of that. Cleijne: „Our price increase will again have an effect on the inflation of 2023. And if inflation rises further, we will have to raise our wages again. I consider that risk significant.”

Economists fear a repeat of the 1970s. At that time automatic price compensation was still common in almost all collective agreements and a wage-price spiral started that ended in a recession in the 1980s. Unions and employers then agreed in the ‘Wassenaar Agreement’ to moderate wages from now on. The price compensation disappeared from almost all collective agreements.

Cheap labour

Former economics professor Alfred Kleinknecht is positive about the price compensation. He has been known as a critic of wage moderation since the 1990s.

In recent months, new collective labor agreements have agreed on a wage increase of around 3.5 percent per year – the highest percentage in fourteen years. But compared to an inflation rate of around 10 percent, that’s still extremely low, says Kleinknecht.

According to him, low wages are bad for the economy. Companies then have little need to innovate. Why buy expensive machines when you have cheap labor?

According to Kleinknecht, this cheap labor explains a persistent problem that economists worldwide are grappling with: that labor productivity in Western countries has hardly increased for years. The economic value that workers create per hour worked is therefore stagnating.

Companies can increase that productivity by investing in smarter software and faster machines. But that has been unattractive in recent years, says Kleinknecht.

That leads to a vicious circle. Because if that productivity barely grows, less extra economic value will be created nationally: less extra money will be earned. And then there is also less room to pay new wage increases. “You hardly have growth of the pie that you can divide between capital, labor and government,” says Kleinknecht. “You can only give one group more by taking it away from another group.”

You can break this vicious circle by saying goodbye to wage moderation, Kleinknecht believes. Automatic price compensation can help with that.

FNV chairman Tuur Elzinga visited the activist skippers in January to support them.

Photo Manon Bruininga/ANP



Record profits

Still, it doesn’t look like price compensation will be as common as it was fifty years ago. Nowadays, employers no longer see it as their task to maintain the purchasing power of personnel. They point out that they also suffer from the more expensive energy.

According to employers’ association AWVN, which advises companies in collective labor agreements, wage growth should not be automatic. For each collective labor agreement, it must always be examined how much financial scope a sector has for wage increases.

Unions are tired of wage restraint. They point to the record profits of companies that statistics agency CBS reported for the first quarter of this year. The FNV sees compensation for the price increases as the minimum necessary. Only if you agree on wage increases on top of that will employees really benefit, the union argues.

The government supports the call for higher wages. Minister Sigrid Kaag (Finance, D66) referred last month in a letter to parliament to the record profits, and found that employees have seen less of this reflected in their wages in recent years. “These are indications that there is room to further increase wages,” she wrote. But Kaag does not embrace the price compensation. Such appointments could further “fuel” inflationshe said earlier.

The automatic price compensations that the FNV has recently agreed to do not fully compensate for the price increase. With inflation so high, weakened forms are also being introduced. At food giant Cargill, the union agreed on a price compensation with a maximum of 5 percent. If inflation remains as high as it is now, the wage increase of the approximately six hundred employees will not fully compensate for the price increases. The trade union also negotiated a price compensation with a maximum of 6.5 percent from industry peer Tate & Lyle. The FNV did, however, agree an extra wage increase with both employers for this year.

“That is more than enough to be able to compensate for inflation under usual circumstances,” says Jos Hendriks, who conducted the negotiations at both companies on behalf of the FNV. In any case, he is happy that the ‘automatism’ to add wages is included in the collective labor agreement.

Bottlenecks

The union made an agreement with the academic hospitals that is not yet concrete. The wage increase should “minimally” compensate for the price increases of 2022 next year, is in the agreement. But the text is already looking for a lower compensation: the parties still have to discuss ‘possible bottlenecks’.

Without price compensation, says Hendriks, employees are “doubled over”. “The boss simply passes on the increased costs for energy and raw materials in the end product.” And then the salaries should not increase? “Then you have to buy the more expensive product without an adjusted salary.”

Director Cleijne van de Maasveren would also have liked to have “limited” the price compensation. He will contact the FNV after the summer, he thinks. To see if there’s anything left to talk about. “Because 10 percent inflation, that will be a tough one to compensate.”