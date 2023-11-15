Prices | The low price of tickets caused a rush in Helsinki’s boroughs

The sharp drop in ticket prices in Helsinki’s surrounding municipalities led to a significant increase in ticket sales.

Roima the reduction in the price of public transport tickets seems to have worked in Helsinki’s municipalities. The rush to public transport can be seen as a significant increase in ticket sales.

Residents of the most expensive zone (ABCD) could be attracted to public transport more than before, according to the ticket sales of Helsinki Region Transport (HSL).

The ticket sales grew proportionally the most precisely in the ABCD zone. In addition to the capital region, the zone includes Kirkkonummi, Sipoo, Kerava, Tuusula and Siunti.

Piece by piece ticket sales grew proportionally the most precisely in the ABCD zone, while the increase was scarce in the AB zone. In the BC zone, ticket sales even decreased.

Ticket prices also clearly rose in these areas.

The number of tickets sold in the ABCD zone increased by 32.6 percent between January and September this year compared to the same period last year.

That’s about 425,500 tickets more.

In the AB zone, the increase in ticket sales was one and a half percent. In the BC zone, the decrease was almost two percent and tickets were sold more than a hundred thousand less than before.

The information appears from the sales figures that HSL provided to HS upon request. This is the number of tickets sold. All ticket types are included.

A year At the beginning of 2023, ABCD tickets became significantly cheaper, by almost 25 percent.

For example, the price of a monthly ticket for the ABCD area fell from 142.70 euros to 109.70 euros. The corresponding ticket in the AB region rose by five euros to 70.60 euros.

AB and BC tickets, on the other hand, became more expensive by 7–8 percent on average.

The improved demand for tickets in the ABCD zone surprised HSL.

“We didn’t expect that total sales would grow this much,” says HSL’s manager responsible for the market Mari Flink.

Flink thinks that the decline in sales of BC tickets is at least partially due to the fact that some in the zone have switched to using discounted ABCD tickets.

In the process with a trick, HSL will also try to attract passengers elsewhere next year: the price of season tickets for the two zones will drop by six percent and the prices of single tickets will drop by five percent.

According to Flink, especially the center of Helsinki and the inner city have recovered weakly from the corona, which is why something must be done now.

“The use of public transport has not grown as strongly there as in other market areas. We are now trying to influence that [alentamalla lippujen hintoja]that the use of public transport could be increased.”

The drop in prices means that next year the price of the season ticket for the AB area will be a good 66 euros, and as a continuous savings subscription, it will be a good 55 euros per month. The prices of single tickets are also reduced

In all approximately 47 million tickets were sold this year between January and September, i.e. more than 1.9 million more than last year in the comparison period.

Sales at the beginning of 2022 were partly affected by the corona pandemic, which weakens the comparison with the current year.

However, as a whole, HSL estimates that price flexibility has had a positive effect in the widest zones.