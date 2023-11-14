Prices | The increase in food prices slowed down a bit – The search engine shows which food items became more expensive

In October, food prices rose slightly more moderately than the general price trend.

14.11. 20:29

Food inflation continued to slow slightly in October.

According to data published by Statistics Finland on Tuesday, the annual change in food prices was four percent in October. In September, prices rose by 4.7 percent and in August by 7.1 percent from the previous year.

Food prices started to rise towards the end of 2021. The peak of the price increase was seen in March 2023, when prices rose by 17.7 percent from the previous year.

In October, food became more expensive than the general price trend. The rate of increase in consumer prices slowed down from September’s 5.5 percent to 4.9 percent in October.

Despite the slowdown in the rise in food prices, prices have remained persistently at a high level.

From the peak in March, food prices have come down by about 1.4 percent, but compared to the beginning of the year, food is still about 2.2 percent more expensive. Since the beginning of 2022, food has become more expensive by more than 15 percent.

In addition, food has become more expensive in recent years clearly faster than general inflation.

Although the rise in food prices continues persistently, even more food items are already cheaper than a year ago.

The prices of beef and coffee fell the most in October last year. The price of beef decreased by 6.7 percent from a year ago, and coffee by 5.7 percent.

The prices of frozen berries, salads, butter, poultry and pork also fell from a year ago.

The majority of food items in the consumer price index continue to become more expensive compared to last year.

Sugar and olive oil rose the most in October. The prices of both rose by more than 30 percent from October last year. The price of pears rose the third most in October. Pears became more expensive by about 29 percent compared to last year.

Potato chips, cocoa, cereals and pretzels also went up more than 15 percent from last year.