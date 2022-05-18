Where are the unplanned sanctions against Russia taking us? There is not enough liquefied natural gas around to meet the demand and we will have a crisis of magnitude …

For the Norwegian analysts of Rystad Energy, the largest independent energy consulting firm and on matters of the Scandinavian country, a perfect and inevitable storm is coming.

Their words are a relevant starting point for understanding the coming months.

On the one hand, sanctions on Russia risk destroying the industrial system of Germany (already in recession) and Italy, the two most industrialized European countries, on the other hand a crisis of alternative availability risks putting the economy on its knees. To become independent from Putin’s Russia, European states are trying to replace Russian gas with liquefied natural gas (LNG). But it’s not that simple.

“A perfect winter storm could form for Europe”, Rystad Energy analysts explain, this “while the continent tries to limit the flow of Russian gas. The supply imbalance and high prices will prepare a more bullish environment for LNG projects in more than a decade, but the supply of these projects will only come and provide relief after 2024 ”.

We will have to resist until 2024. In essence, although the increase in demand has stimulated the biggest race for new LNG projects in the world, this type of gas will only be decisive in 2024.

“There is simply not enough LNG around to meet the demand”, explained Kaushal Ramesh, senior analyst for Gas and LNG at Rystad Energy, “in the short term, this will make the winter hard in Europe. For producers, it is clear that the next LNG boom will be here in Europe, but it will come too late to meet the sharp increase in demand. The ground is ready for a supply deficit, high prices, extreme volatility, bull markets and LNG increasingly at the center of geopolitics “.

The decision to drastically reduce dependence on Russian gas it has effects. And the LNG markets raise prices given the wave of requests and the realization of new projects to convey it.

For this reason, Europe is looking to Africa and considering how to help the ga-rich nationss to increase production and exports in the years to come.

“The existing infrastructure of the gas pipeline from North Africa to Europe and the historical supply relationships of LNG”, explained Siva Prasad, senior analyst at Rystad Energy, “make Africa a viable alternative for European markets, after the ban. of Russian imports “.

“Africa still has significant production potential.” But it takes a long time to have infrastructures capable of supplying Russian gas in the short term.

Among the companies that excel in Africa is Eni. “The Italian major Eni”, explain those of Rystad Energy, “has stated that it can alleviate Europe’s dependence on Russian gas to some extent through the supply of its African projects, including those in Algeria, Egypt, Nigeria, Angola and Congo-Brazzaville. Last month Italy, in association with Eni, it has signed agreements to increase gas imports from the North African nations of Algeria and Egypt, and then, more recently, two other gas supply agreements with two sub-Saharan African nations, Congo-Brazzaville and Angola. Other African nations in which Eni holds important upstream portfolios on which the Italian authorities could potentially sign gas-related agreements are Mozambique, Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Libya. Nigeria is currently increasing the capacity of the Nigeria LNG project from 22 million to 30 million tons per year ”.

What I seem to understand is that there is also another impending danger to avertbearing in mind that the Russians also sell their gas to African states.

In winter Europe, with water in its throats, African infrastructures still not up to par and the rigidity of the sanctions against Putin, it could be found in the unfortunate situation of buying back the same Russian gas from the Africans. Before, Europe refused it refused but today it finds itself buying it back from African states at a price obviously increased by the intermediation of these.

Read also:

Gas, Eni’s turning point: “We will open two accounts in Russia: one in euros and one in rubles”

Germany, no to nuclear power and a clash with Macron. So the farewell to Moscow slows down

Referendum, Calderoli: “It’s a boycott, there is a plan to make them fail”

Garavaglia: “Citizenship income at 50% for seasonal tourism”

Top Manager Reputation: Descalzi flies first, then Starace and Messina

Chiellini: after the tears, the choices: footballer in the USA or Juventus manager?

Pope Francis show: “How’s the knee? I would need some tequila ”. VIDEO

Enel, the Net Zero strategy for the networks sector is underway

Banca Mediolanum, the “Protect your tomorrow” format on air tonight

ENAV Group: the fourth edition of the Sustainability Day in Rome

Subscribe to the newsletter

