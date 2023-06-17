Prices | Sweden’s “junk currency” now attracts Finnish shopping tourists – The table reveals the truth about the price level

The value of the Swedish krona in relation to the euro has sunk to a record low. You can now get some food products in Sweden much cheaper than in Finland.

Cheap The kroon has recently attracted Finns to shop for food on the Swedish side.

HS told earlier in June how in Haaparanta the parking areas of shops were filled with Finnish cars. People who came to shop said the prices were even half as cheap as in Finland.

The people interviewed by HS estimate, for example, that the price of coffee is even lower than in Estonia. In addition, visiting Ikea on the Swedish side was judged to be profitable.

But what are the price differences really like? In the table at the end of this story, you can check the prices of twelve everyday products in Sweden, Finland and Estonia.

Based on a small-scale comparison, it is difficult to say in which country shopping for food is actually the most profitable: the cheapest prices for individual products are fairly evenly distributed between the countries. However, for some products, prices in Sweden are clearly lower.

For example there is a big difference in the price of coffee between countries. While a packet of Löfberg’s medium roast coffee costs 5.99 euros in the S-kauppa online store in Finland, the price of the same product in Sweden is only 4.04 euros. In Estonia, you have to shell out 6.49 euros for the package.

The price of Ikea’s Kallax shelf (77 cm x 147 cm) is 109 euros in Estonia, 79.99 euros in Finland and 68.77 euros in Sweden. Ikea’s meatball portion is the second cheapest in Sweden (4.22 euros). However, the Estonian Ikea meatball portion (2.79) only has five meatballs, while in Sweden you get eight meatballs. In Finland, a portion of eight meatballs costs 5.99 euros.

Ketchup is also significantly cheaper in Sweden, which you can get for less than three euros per kilo. In Finland, the same bottle of Felix’s ketchup costs 4.49.

Some however, it is worth buying products from Finland. For example, sugar, bananas, milk and eggs were the cheapest in Finland.

Bread and beer are the cheapest in Estonia. In comparison, the cheapest beer can cost the most in Finland.

It’s also not worth going to Sweden to get pieces of rye, where the price per kilo drops to ten euros.

Tariff has been extracted into the table on June 13, when the exchange rate of the Euro in relation to the krona was 11.64. The last time the euro moved above 11.60 kroner was in the aftermath of the financial crisis in early 2009.

Vertailu’s products sold in Finland have been selected in the table from the selection of S Group’s online store. In Sweden and Estonia, the products for the comparison have been selected from the online store of the Coop store. The price of Swedish beer has been checked from System bolaget’s online store.

Some of the products are completely the same in the comparison, others have been selected for comparison, for example, the cheapest based on price.