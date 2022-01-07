Prices continue to rise at a record pace. In December, prices in the Netherlands were 6.4 percent higher than in December 2020. That is the highest inflation in 25 years.











This is evident from figures released by Statistics Netherlands this morning. The biggest culprit was again the energy price. Oil, gas and coal are considerably more expensive than a year ago. And with it the price of electricity, because a lot of electricity is generated in gas and coal-fired power stations.

Households that have to renew their energy contract notice this immediately. The energy bill can be up to hundreds of euros per month more expensive. The cabinet is alleviating the pain by giving all households a discount of 400 euros on the bill, but for many households that is not enough to compensate for the price increase. And motorists still pay the top price at the pump.

Not only energy became more expensive. Food, alcohol and tobacco also rose in price. And it is expected to remain that way for the time being. Raw materials for food are through the roof. Manufacturers have not yet passed on all of these higher prices to consumers, but this is expected to happen in the near future.

Flattening

Prices in the Netherlands are rising faster than the average in the eurozone. Inflation in December was 5 percent for all twenty euro countries. That was only marginally higher than the 4.9 percent in November.

But the price increase is also leveling off in the Netherlands. From October to November, prices rose on average by 2.2 percentage points. Between November and December this was still 0.5 percentage point. And the expectation is that the largest increases are behind us. This is mainly because energy prices are rising less rapidly compared to a year ago. For this year as a whole, inflation is expected to be around 3%.

That is no more than a mere plaster on the wound of purchasing power. Wages have risen much slower this year. Most pensions also only slightly improve. That means less can be bought. But the lower inflation, the smaller the loss of purchasing power.

interest

Inflation also affects interest rates. Central bankers fight high inflation with high interest rates. The European Central Bank (ECB) assumes that the high inflation is temporary. Therefore, there is no need to fight inflation with a higher interest rate. The ECB is afraid that an interest rate hike will limit economic growth too much.

The fact that the ECB has not raised interest rates is bad news for savers. They see the value of savings fall due to inflation. And that decrease is not compensated by additional interest income.

