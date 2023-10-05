Home page World

The well-known streaming provider Netflix is ​​considering increasing its subscription prices again next year.

This wouldn’t be the first time Netflix has adjusted its prices. The subscription fees for members were last increased in 2021. It is believed that Netflix could potentially increase its fees as early as late 2023 or in 2024.

Global Netflix price increases

There is discussion about increasing prices in several markets worldwide. However, it is likely that costs will rise first in the US and Canada. The exact extent of the price increase is currently unknown, as Netflix has not yet made an official statement about it.

There are currently four different Netflix subscriptions in Germany with the following prices:

Standard subscription with advertising: 4.99 euros per month

4.99 euros per month Basic subscription in SD quality (720p): 7.99 euros per month

7.99 euros per month Standard subscription in full HD quality (1080p): 12.99 euros per month

12.99 euros per month Premium subscription in 4K and HDR quality: 17.99 euros per month

Background to the price increase at Netflix

A major reason for the possible price increase is the ongoing strike in Hollywood. Authors and actors have criticized the film for months, particularly of streaming platforms. A central topic is the use of artificial intelligence. While the authors have already reached an agreement with the companies, the actors’ strike is coming to an end. This could drive up production costs for Netflix, which in turn could result in an adjustment to subscription prices next year.

Additional costs for password sharing on Netflix

In addition, Netflix has recently been taking action against password sharing in Germany. Users who share their account details with people outside their household will be asked to pay – Disney+ is also pursuing the same strategy. These are the new regulations and costs:

Accounts may only be shared “within one household.”

A “Primary Location” is set for each Netflix account.

An additional non-household member to the standard plan costs an extra 4.99 euros per month.

The Premium 4K subscription allows up to two additional members for 4.99 euros each.

The cheapest tariffs (Basic or Standard with advertising) do not allow additional members.

Spotify also recently made headlines – they increased the individual subscription from 9.99 euros to 10.99 euros. Meta is also planning for Instagram and Facebook an ad-free subscription model. – the free version but there should still be advertising.