An employee of a gas station in Madrid fills the tank of a vehicle, in a file image. Marshal / EFE

Prices rose 2.2% in April compared to the same month in 2020, an increase nine months higher than that registered in March (1.3%), according to preliminary data advanced this Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE). With this rebound, inflation is chaining its fourth consecutive annual rise in Spain —one for each month since the turn of the year— and the index climbs to unprecedented levels in two and a half years: the Consumer Price Index (CPI) did not reach Such high levels since October 2018, when it stood at 2.3%. In monthly comparison, prices climbed 1.2%, two tenths more than in the previous month.

The increase in April, however, must be bracketed: it originates, above all, from a comparative effect of energy prices. The rise in electricity prices and the maintenance of fuel prices registered this month contrast with the sharp drop registered in the same month last year, when the restrictions on mobility imposed by the first state of alarm caused significant drops on both fronts . Core inflation, a measure that discounts the most volatile elements of the index (energy and food), fell by three tenths to 0%, more than two points below the general price index.

The reading published this Thursday is a leading indicator. In other words, it has yet to be confirmed in mid-May by the Spanish statistical office itself.

More information

Consumer prices have been on a roller coaster ride for a year. After the strict confinement decreed in March last year, which short-circuited consumption, the CPI spent 10 months in negative territory. Until January, when the cold wave and the storm Filomena pushed up the cost of electricity and the index returned to show increases. After the light, the witness has been picked up by oil, which has rebounded strongly after falling to an area of ​​historical lows in the most acute phase of the pandemic.

Inflation is one of the economic indicators on which the most eyes are resting at this time. A runaway rise would put pressure on the shoulders of the European Central Bank (ECB) just as hawks are beginning to raise their eyebrows and call for a backtracking from the ultra-expansive policy that has prevented bigger baddies. Despite recent increases, including this Thursday in Spain, the signs in that direction are minimal. And even the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has ruled out an abrupt rise in prices, a comparison effect at the margin.