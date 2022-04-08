Mexico.- The gasoline and diesel in Mexico present this Friday a general price at the national level of $21.43 pesos per liter of Magna gasoline, $23.25 per liter of Premium and $22.88 pesos per liter of diesel.

Fuel rates often vary from one region of the country to another due to factors such as distribution and logistics costs, taxes, international oil prices and geographic location.

In the list that we share below you will find the fuel prices per liter in various states of Mexico, with the average rates of this April 8, 2022 according to GasolinaMX.

Read more: The price of the dollar rises today, Friday, April 8, 2022 in Mexico

Gasoline and diesel price today

Mexico City (CDMX):

Great 22.05

Premium 24.04

Diesel 23.11

Great 22.41

Premium 24.74

Diesel 22.64

Great 22.01

Premium 23.95

Diesel 23.06

Magna 22.06

Premium 23.74

Diesel 24.23

magna 21

Premium 23.13

Diesel 21.82

Magna 20.08

Premium 22.18

Diesel 22.76

Great 19.07

Premium 20.84

Diesel 22.39

Great 21.67

Premium 23.41

Diesel 22.97

Great 21.69

Premium 23.57

Diesel 23.04

Magna 21.3

Premium 23.66

Diesel 22.46

Great 20.83

Premium 22.68

Diesel 22.3

State of Mexico (Edomex):

Great 21.4

Premium 23.41

Diesel 22.65

Great 20.94

Premium 22.76

Diesel 22.36

Great 21.02

Premium 22.73

Diesel 22.54

Great 21.13

Premium 22.79

Diesel 22.66

Great 20.62

Premium 22.18

Diesel 22.12

Read more: SAT begins period for refunding balance in favor of taxpayers after fiscal year

Great 21.83

Premium 23.08

Diesel 23.46

If you want to check the price of fuel in your city, you can go to the website of the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE).