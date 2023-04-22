The Serie Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster is now available on Switch, both digitally and physically. Pre-orders for the physical editions, which include a standard and anniversary edition, went out weeks ago, priced at $75 for the standard and $250 for the anniversary.

As expected, both options sold out quickly. Yesterday, the website of Square Enix it seemed to indicate that the stock of all physical versions had not only sold out, but was not going to return anytime soon, if ever.

This forced those looking for a physical version to turn to resellers, and right now, the prices associated with these deals are exorbitant, to say the least. After searching auction sites, the lowest price at which the standard version of Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster is $175 USD, while the anniversary edition goes for $650 USD.

It is clear that Square Enix understated the enthusiasm for this bundle, and hopefully they’ll announce soon that they’re working on another batch of stock. Those looking for a standard version of Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster you can still try your luck at Play-Asiawhere, at the moment, they still had the multilingual version at $1,518 MXN, about $100 Mexican pesos more than the price it was Square Enix. This is the physical Asian edition, but includes an English option.

Via: GoNintendo